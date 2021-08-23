2021 Paddlefest has been cancelled

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After flooding from the tropical storm ‘Fred’ damaged areas of Central New York, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego has cancelled this weekend’s Paddlefest. 

The event’s Facebook page posted Monday: 

“As most of you likely know, significant flooding is occurring throughout New York State heavily impacting the Oswego River basin.  Dangerously high-water levels, some 300% over normal seasonal levels, and debris have created unsafe conditions for participants, safety crews, and volunteers.  We’re grateful for the support and patience you’ve all show the Maritime Museum as we’ve battled unusual weather this season.  We hope you join us next year!” 

Individuals who already bought tickets can roll them over for next year’s event July 16, 2022. 

Anyone who needs further information can give the event organizers a call at 315-342-0480.

