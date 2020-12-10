2021 Syracuse Auto Expo moved to September

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2021 Syracuse Auto Expo will be moving from February to September 26 through 26 in 2021. The annual Charity Preview is scheduled for September 22, 2021.
SADA President and SADA Charity Preview Co-Chair Rich Burritt said, “Moving the show not only affects the local dealerships and national brands that are a part of this exciting event. More importantly, this postponement affects the 14 charities who will be missing the funding they would receive from the February Auto Expo Charity Preview. We hope that Auto Expo attendees will be generous to each of the Charity Preview organizations during the holiday season and beyond. Our goal for the September event is to raise $350,000 for the necessary services that support Central New Yorkers.”
Charity Preview Co-Chair Brian Rapp said, “We’re enthusiastic about an Auto Expo in September that will hopefully mark the return of events and the ability to enjoy hundreds of vehicles spread out through the Oncenter complex. We’re looking forward to welcoming vehicle manufacturers, local dealerships with their staff and friends and families that are excited to see the latest designs and technology in cars, trucks, and crossover vehicles.”
The 2021 charities include:
- AccessCNY
- Crouse Health Foundation
- David’s Refuge, Inc.
- Food Bank of Central New York
- Hospice of Central New York
- Huntington Family Centers, Inc
- Launch CNY
- Make A Wish of Central New York
- Maureen’s Hope Foundation, Inc.
- Meals On Wheels of Syracuse, NY, Inc.
- Silver Fox Adult Day Center
- The Centers at St. Camillus & Affiliate Integrity Home Care Services
- The Learning Place
- YMCA of Greater Syracuse
