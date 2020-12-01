2021 Winter Fair cancelled

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another event has fallen victim to COVID-19. The 2021 Winter Fair has been cancelled.
The event, which was scheduled to be held at the New York State Fairgrounds in February, has been cancelled. The organizers hope it will be able to come back in 2022.
