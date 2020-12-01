2021 Winter Fair cancelled

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another event has fallen victim to COVID-19. The 2021 Winter Fair has been cancelled.

The event, which was scheduled to be held at the New York State Fairgrounds in February, has been cancelled. The organizers hope it will be able to come back in 2022.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected