SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee is hosting the St. Patrick’s Parade and Grand Marshal Announcement on Wednesday, December 7 at Kitty Hoynes Pub in Syracuse.

The Syracuse community can come and find out what’s new for the 41st St. Patrick’s Parade, the theme, the Grand Marshal, Gael of the Year, and all things Parade Weekend.

The parade will step off on Nancy Duffy Lane in Syracuse on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7 at Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub on 301 West Fayette Street in Syracuse.

The following information will be revealed at the announcement event.

Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade 2023 Parade Theme and Honorees

Upcoming Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade Committee events from December through March

2023 Grand Marshal and Gael of the year

NewsChannel 9 will stream the announcement at 10:00 a.m. on our website and later publish the livestream and update this article with the announcement details.