SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Syracuse Area Music Awards are accepting submissions starting Thursday, December 1.

Central New York artists can only submit commercially released albums, EPs and singles released between January 1 through December 31, 2022.

Each local artist must select one category they would like to be judged on and categories are subject to change at the discretion of the judges.

The entries must be available on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal and no physical recordings will be accepted.

Click here to make a submission.

The submission deadline is January 6, 2023.