$20M being made available for airports across New York State

(WSYR-TV) — $20 million in state money is being made available for airport renovations across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office said the money will go to support safety improvements, modernize operations and increase plane capacity.

The Airport Capital Grant Program, which is 100 percent state-funded, is part of the state’s $275 billion infrastructure program.

Recent improvements at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport were cited in Cuomo’s press release to show the importance of airport upgrades.

