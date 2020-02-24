$20M being made available for airports across New York State

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Airline-airplane-jpg_20160304133048-159532

(WSYR-TV) — $20 million in state money is being made available for airport renovations across the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office said the money will go to support safety improvements, modernize operations and increase plane capacity.

The Airport Capital Grant Program, which is 100 percent state-funded, is part of the state’s $275 billion infrastructure program.

Recent improvements at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport were cited in Cuomo’s press release to show the importance of airport upgrades.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected