EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A $20 million dollar Mega Millions ticket has been sold locally, in Onondaga County.

The ticket was purchased at Church’s Wine and Liquor on Kirkville Road in East Syracuse.

The winner has not yet come forward.

The winning numbers from last nights drawing are: 7, 9, 15, 19, 25.

The gold Mega Ball is 4, and the Mega-Plier is 2.