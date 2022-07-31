(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating.

The time and date of the festival are below:

Friday, August 5 from 4-10 p.m.

Saturday, August 6 from 12-11 p.m.

Sunday, August 7 from 12-6 p.m.

Highlights for the festival include:

Macedonian cuisine

Traditional drinks and wine

Chance to sample award-winning wine

View extraordinary frescoes

Church tours

Macedonian traditions

Music

The people of the St. George Macedonian Church look forward to kicking off the next twenty years in Macedonian spirit and are honored to share their cultural diversity, heritage, customs, and traditions with Central New Yorkers.

St. George Church says that the population of Macedonian people in Syracuse are highly involved in the community for many years being involved in events like the New York State Fair and the Festival of Nations.

St. George Macedonian Church would like to thank the following 2022 sponsors: