21 new COVID-19 cases announced at SU; students who were at Orange Crate Saturday asked to quarantine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who were at an unrecognized Greek-entity party over the weekend or at the Orange Crate on Saturday are being asked to quarantine after 21 new cases of COVID-19 were announced at Syracuse University Thursday.

According to the University, the 21 new cases stem from two separate off-campus gatherings.

The Onondaga County Health Department is working with the University to do contact tracing. SU asks students to respond if they receive a call, email or text from the Barnes Center, the University’s COVID-19 Program Management Office, or the Onondaga County Health Department.

The University is also asking students who were at the Orange Crate on Saturday, October 24 to shelter in place and not attend class. Students who were at an unrecognized Greek-entity party over the weekend should also shelter in place. If you were at either of these events you are asked to contact the COVID-19 Program Management Office at 315-443-6180 or SUcovid@syr.edu.

According to the University’s dashboard, there have been 27 new coronavirus cases discovered at SU during the current two week period. If Syracuse reaches 100 cases before the two week period is up, which is November 6, they will have to close campus and transition to remote learning for at least two weeks.