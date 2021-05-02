21-year-old man rescued from Oswego River Sunday morning

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man was rescued from the Oswego River early Sunday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., someone passing by saw the man in the water and called 911.

Oswego firefighters responded with Marine 1 from the harbor and trailered boats from the eastside station to Lock 8.

In an effort to enhance the search, firefighters launched a drone to determine the location of the man.

With help from the drone, the man was quickly located, removed from the water by the rescue team and transferred to an ambulance. He is expected to recover.



Oswego Fire Department

The Oswego Fire Department wants to remind everyone to wear a personal flotation device any time when you are around water.

The young man was very fortunate that someone discovered him in the river. At 52˚F and moving at more than 8,000 cfs, the outcome could have been much worse. Deputy Fire Chief Mike Zalewski, Oswego Fire Department

Oswego Firefighters were assisted by the Oswego Police Department and Menter Ambulance company.