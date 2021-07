SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man was shot in the stomach multiple times Thursday night at the 100 block of Dudley Street, Syracuse Police say.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive, officials say.

Several vehicles in the area were also struck by gunfire.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.