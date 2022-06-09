(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents on the city’s southside that left a 21-year-old hospitalized with stab wounds.

SPD says they responded to the 1100 block of South Townsend St around 4:23 p.m. Wednesday for a shots fired call. There they found bullet casings and a vehicle with bullet holes.

Not too long after, a 21-year-old man arrived at Upstate University Hospital with multiple stab wounds to his midsection, police say.

Anyone with information is asked call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.