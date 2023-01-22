SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police responded to a report of a shooting with injuries on Saturday, January 21 around 12:43 p.m. at Grape Terrace off Oakwood Ave.

The Syracuse Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 131 Grape Terrace, and at the same time, received information that the victim was in a private vehicle being transported to Crouse Hospital.

Once SPD officers got to Crouse Hospital, they located the shooting victim, a 21-year-old female.

The victim told SPD officers that she was sitting in a car parked on Grape Terrace when she was shot in the leg by the suspect who approached the vehicle.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can also be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website by utilizing the tip411 service.

To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab. The Syracuse Police Department thanks the community in advance for any and all assistance they can provide.