(WSYR-TV) — This weekend marks the 21st year of the Syracuse Macedonian Festival and it begins at 4 p.m. this afternoon. Here on the show is Emilija Postolovska, the festival spokesperson to talk about the fun filled event.

The festival will occur at St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church on Onondaga Road and run until Sunday, August 6. For the past 21 years, the festival has shared its history and culture with Syracuse.

The event will have award-winning Macedonian wine pairings with the festival’s most popular food items. Some of the famous treats at the event will be a spinach and cheese pie, peach cookies, and many more!

There will also be live music along with folk dance performances.

For more information, check out stgeorgemoc.com.