22 miles to remember Veterans lost to suicide

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men on a mission to remember our servicemen and women walked 22 miles down and back along Route 57 Monday.

While certainly a challenge it was nothing compared to the sacrifice made by those who the men were walking for: the 22 veterans who commit suicide in the United States every day.

“I think it’s giving some people some hope and making them reflect and think about exactly what the day is about and exactly what the United States is about,” said John Mulligan.

Mulligan is an Air Force veteran who served for three years. He said he came up with the idea of walking, American flag in hand, from Route 31 in Clay to the I-81 interchange after being disappointed by the lack of remembrance ceremonies taking place because of COVID-19.

“The Boy Scouts were able to put flags on graves, Wegmans big display is missing,” Mulligan said.

Even during a pandemic, Mulligan wanted to show that he was thankful for the men and women who have put their lives on the line for his safety and those that lost them after returning home.

“Freedom is not free and people forget there is a price for that,” he said.

As people drove by honking to show support Mulligan couldn’t help but gesture and smile, adding, “we’re hoping we give a morale boost to some people and show them what this country is all about.”

Also frustrated with the country’s current lockdown Mulligan believes putting politics aside, the country is strong enough to overcome even COVID-19.

