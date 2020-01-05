22 people displaced after apartment fire in Fulton

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) At least 22 people are displaced after an apartment fire in Fulton, according to the Fulton Fire Department.

The fire broke out at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at a large, two-story apartment home on Cayuga Street.

The Fulton Fire Department responded in just three minutes, finding heavy smoke coming from the building with one person stuck inside.

When crews began knocking down the fire, they were alerted that a 10-year-old was helped out a side window. The child was checked out on the scene and was not taken to the hospital.

Two buses from the Golden Sun Bus Company also provided temporary shelter from the cold for the victims of the house fire. The Fulton Fire Department says the Red Cross is helping the 22 people displaced.

The Fulton Fire Department was assisted by the Volney Fire Department, Granby Center Fire Department, Cody Fire Department, Fulton Police Department, Oswego County Fire Coordinators Office, and Menter Ambulance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.