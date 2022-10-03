SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old man was arrested at the Skyline Apartments for a wanted arrest. Syracuse Police then found he had a loaded illegal handgun.

On September 24 around 5:52 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers say they were working a security detail at the Skyline Apartments building when they found the 22-year-old, Will Diaz. They knew Diaz had an outstanding warrant, so when they saw him getting inside a blue SUV in the parking lot, they approached the vehicle and ordered him out of it.

According to Syracuse Police, they took Diaz into custody without incident, and after a search, Diaz was found to have a loaded illegal handgun.

The handgun was loaded with one live round in the chamber and many rounds in the magazine. Diaz was arrested and taken to Onondaga County Justice Center.

Diaz, who is not a pistol license holder, was arrested for the following:

-Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

-Criminal Possession of a Firearm