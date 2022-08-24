SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On Tuesday, August 23, at around 10:49 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department received a shooting with injuries call.

Officers responded to the 600 block E. Division Street where police found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg.

The victim is currently at Upstate Hospital, where he is recovering and expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, Police are asking that anyone who may have information come forward and call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.