SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say that a 22-year-old was shot at The Huntley apartments on 409 Stop Avenue in Syracuse around 7:49 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

At the scene in the Strathmore neighborhood, police found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-442-5222.