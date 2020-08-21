23 SU students receive interim suspensions after large gathering on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University officials announced that 23 students have received interim suspensions after the large gathering on campus.

In a statement, Syracuse University said, in part:

Dear Members of the Syracuse University Community:

“By now you are aware of the incredibly reckless behavior that took place on the Quad last night. We assure you: anyone we are able to identify as attending that gathering will be held responsible. Our investigation is ongoing and includes reviewing security camera footage, interviewing witnesses and processing a number of tips we are receiving with information on who was in attendance. We will continue to investigate, and individuals we are able to identify as participants will be referred to the student conduct process. Based on last night’s events and other related behaviors and actions that were in violation of the Code of Student Conduct and the Stay Safe Pledge, 23 students have received interim suspensions.

Here’s what we know about the events of last night: A small group of students arrived on the Quad around 9:45 p.m. last night. By 10 p.m., the group had grown considerably. At 10:19 p.m., Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were dispatched to the Quad. Moments later, DPS officers arrived on the scene and the Quad was cleared just after 10:30 p.m. This gathering was foolish as it put these individuals, their fellow students and our ability to remain on campus in jeopardy.

Syracuse University expects all our students to fully comply with all COVID-19 public health directives, including those related to on- and off-campus parties and social gatherings. There can be no exceptions.”

Syracuse University also listed rules that must be followed by students on campus.

Any gathering that includes individuals who aren’t roommates must take the following actions:

Wear a mask or face covering at all times

Must be able to maintain six feet of distance between one another

Gather with no more than 25 people in a single space and only if six feet of distance can be maintained between each person

If guidelines are not followed, the following actions can be taken:

If you organize or host an off-campus party or gathering at your residence or other venue that doesn’t comply with state guidelines, you risk suspension and possibly expulsion from the university.

If you organize or host a party or gathering at an on-campus residence that doesn’t comply with state guidelines, you will be removed from university-owned campus housing and will be subject to suspension and possibly expulsion.

If you attend a gathering that doesn’t follow state guidelines, whether on or off campus, you will risk disciplinary action under the Code of Student Conduct.

Other violations related to social distancing, mask wearing and contact tracing, whether on or off campus, could result in disciplinary action under the Code of Student Conduct.

Syracuse University ended the statement with the following:

“We have been clear about our expectations of our students from the start. We will not tolerate anyone putting the health, safety and well-being of our campus and the Syracuse community at risk.

Our ability to remain here is directly dependent on the behavior and actions of our students. There is so much at stake for each member of our community—do your part.”