23-year-old arraigned on murder charges in connection with death of 93-year-old at Syracuse apartment complex

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, 23, now has a murder charge added to her long rap sheet. She pleaded not guilty on Thursday night to killing Connie Tuori, 93, in her Skyline Apartment on February 26. Tuori’s body was not found until last week.

Afet’s rap sheet includes an attack on a 74-year old in the same Skyline Apartment complex.

Afet did not physically appear in court Thursday night, but her attorney addressed most of the legal concerns.

NewsChannel 9 did receive a copy of the complaint. It outlines the timeline of what police believe happened on February 26 in that 12th-floor Skyline apartment. The complaint alleges that Afet made statements to officers that led to her being implicated in this crime, meaning that she admitted things that tied her to Tuori’s death.

Police say they have Afet on video following Tuori into her apartment. It is there they believe Afet killed Tuori and then began living in that apartment, using Tuori’s keys.

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says there were others going in and out of that apartment during that nearly three-week stretch that Tuori was dead in her home and Afet was living there.

“If those people are cooperative with police, and I have explained this to Connie’s nieces and nephews, they will not be charged. But if they obfuscate or lie and they fail to cooperate, they will be charged with any crime I can levy against them,” Fitzpatrick said.

Afet is facing first-degree murder and burglary charges and is due in court next week. She remains in the Onondaga County Justice Center.