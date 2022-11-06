SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Davis St. on November 5 at approximately 2:14 p.m for a report of a shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, police located a 23-year-old female who reportedly had gunshot wounds to her hand and head.

The SPD reports that the female is currently being treated for injuries and is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD at (315) 442-5222.