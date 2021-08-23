23-year-old man dead after getting shot in the head Sunday night in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department have announced that a 23-year-old man is dead after getting shot in the head on the city’s north side. 

SPD responded to the 500 block of Turtle Street around 8:47 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found an unidentified male with a wound to his head. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

Several bullet casings were found at the scene. The investigation is still active and ongoing. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call SPD at (315)442-5222. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NewsChannel 9 State Fair Coverage

NYS Fair logo with background RPS_1504231423988.jpg

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area