23-year-old man dead after getting shot in the head Sunday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department have announced that a 23-year-old man is dead after getting shot in the head on the city’s north side.

SPD responded to the 500 block of Turtle Street around 8:47 p.m. Sunday night. When they arrived, they found an unidentified male with a wound to his head. He was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Several bullet casings were found at the scene. The investigation is still active and ongoing. If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call SPD at (315)442-5222.