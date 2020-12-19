23-year-old man killed in snowmobile crash in West Monroe Friday night

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 23-year-old man was killed Friday night in a snowmobile crash in Oswego County.

According to State Police, troopers were called to the area of Depot Road and State Route 49 at approximately 9:38 p.m. for reports of a snowmobile crash.

After an investigation at the scene, it was discovered that two friends were riding separate snowmobiles along the trail.

Police say one of the drivers noticed a tree across the trail, and he tried to turn his snowmobile to avoid it, but couldn’t.

The driver hit the tree, but was able to get up and notice that his friend, who was driving behind him, lying in the trail.

He rushed over and noticed his friend, 23-year-old Antonio Curtis from Oneida, was not breathing. Curtis’ friend began CPR and called 911.

Curtis was brought to Upstate Hospital, where he was pronounced dead as a result of being ejected from his snowmobile.

Curtis’ friend suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash, and received treatment at Upstate Hospital.

State Police continue to investigate the crash.