(WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse says it’s a massive clean-up for Syracuse’s Department of Public Works as they fix a 24-inch citywide main water break at North Geddes Street and Erie Blvd West on Friday, August 5.

According to the City of Syracuse, some residents are without water, while others may experience reduced pressure.

Traffic is closed on North Geddes Street between Erie Blvd West and Richmond Ave while crews fix the break.

If you are in need of emergency water services, call 211.