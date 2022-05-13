(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office shared that Luis Berrios, 24, died from his injuries after being hit by a white SUV on May 5.

The sheriff’s office also says that interviews and an extensive neighborhood canvas revealed the driver of the white SUV as 18-year-old Lyndon McMullen. An arrest warrant has been issued for McMullen for charges of murder in the second degree and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Lyndon McMullen, courtesy of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

McMullen is 5′ 1”, 135 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office believes that there was an ongoing dispute between McMullen and Berrios and that may have motivated McMullen’s actions. Anyone with information on McMullen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 435-3081.