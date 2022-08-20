(WSYR-TV) — A serious motorcycle crash on Franklin Steet Road in the town of Sennett was reported to Cayuga County Sheriff on Friday, August 19 at 5:28 p.m.

According to Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, 24-year-old Joseph M. Costello of Auburn was driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle heading westward, when the motorcycle went off the north shoulder of the road and hit a utility post.

Costello was taken to Auburn Community Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information about the crash contact Detective David Harkness at 315-294-8143.

Schenck says the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Cayuga County E-911, Sennett Fire Department, SAVES Ambulance, and the Cayuga County Coroner’s Office.