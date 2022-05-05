SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on Meredith Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says that they responded to the 100 block of Meredith Avenue for a reported hit and run around 4:27 p.m. that involved two pedestrians. When they arrived, they found a 24-year-old man on the side of the road with significant injuries. The sheriff’s office says that he was transported to Upstate University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say that the man was walking on the side of the road with another unidentified person when they were struck from behind by a white SUV. The SUV, the sheriff’s office says, should have noticeable front-end damage. They add continued eastbound on Meredith Avenue before going south on South Salina Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.