24th Annual CNY Bike Giveaway still in need of bikes

(WSYR-TV) — The State Fairgrounds is still playing host for donations for the 24th Annual CNY Bike Giveaway and organizers are still in need of bikes.
Jan Maloff said that, as of Friday, they need bikes that can either be fixed up or stripped for parts. They are looking for those parts as the pandemic has caused prices for replacement parts to triple in some cases.
They will be giving bikes away starting on Dec. 19 in the parking lot of the DeWitt Memorial Funeral Home.
