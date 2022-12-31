SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived to the seen, they found the 25-year-old who had been shot. He was transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

The investigation is still active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.