SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stabbed in the back on Sunday, October 9 around 9:15 p.m., according to Syracuse Police.

Officers responded to S. Salina St. and E. Brighton Ave. for a stabbing call and once they arrived they found a 25-year-old man who was stabbed in the back.

Police say the man was taken to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.