CLINTON SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 2,500 neighbors gathered at Clinton Square for the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Sunday, October 16.

Every year people come together to support those in the fight against breast cancer, but it’s also a place where survivors like Lari Beirman unite.

I am out here because I am a breast cancer survivor so I like to support any of the events that they do and be part of it, it’s a great experience. Lari Beirman

It’s not just the walk that brings people out, it’s the support of the community being able to come together for one cause and it really leaves a mark both on the inside and on the outside.

“It means a lot it means a lot for all the survivors just to know that we have the support because I think attitude is a big part of recovery and that is a big part of surviving this and beating it,” Beirman says.

And it’s those people who make coming to the event each year that makes it so special for Beirman.

“Just really interacting with all of the people seeing all their smiling faces seeing all the survivors and seeing those who lost loved ones. Just being able to be happy and support everyone who has survived it’s just a great experience,” Beirman continues.

The event is an opportunity to walk a mile (and a half) in someone elses shoes. To support those who need it.