$25,000 Grant is Helping Syracuse Teens

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Central New York Community Foundation to The Boys and Girls Club of Syracuse, teens are getting a head start on a career path with a new development program.

The focus of the Central New York Community Foundation is to encourage local philanthropy by supporting the growth of permanent charitable endowments for the betterment of the Central New York region.

The Community Foundation is funded by a collection of local donors who pool their charitable dollars together for greater community impact. Donors’ wishes are honored during their lifetime and after they are gone through its legacy giving options.

“The Boys and Girls Club applied for funding last fall,” said President and CEO of the Central New York Community Foundation, Peter Dunn. “The Boys and Girls Club grant really rose to the surface because of the different pieces of the puzzle it was attempting to address.”

The Boys and Girls Club is working with teens, ages 15-18, and taking them through the application process and interview process so they can walk into their first jobs with some experience.

“There are so many different facets to the Boys and Girls Club on a daily basis, whether it’s reffing a basketball game, being a tutor to serving dinner,” said Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club, Jeff Eysaman. “It’s really going to be driven by their skill set and really where they see their future.”

For more information on how to apply to be a member of the Boys and Girls Club visit their website. For more information on how to apply for a grant from Central New York Community Foundation or set up a charitable fund, visit here.

