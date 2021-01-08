25,000 medical gowns donated to Upstate Medical University

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A generous donation for those on the frontlines at Upstate Medical University. 

Earlier Friday, 25,000 medical gowns were donated from UUP, the union that represents many Upstate faculty. These will be worn by medical professionals as PPE in order to provide a barrier between the patient and the care provider.

