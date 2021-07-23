$250,000 worth of Oswego County vouchers sold out in just a few hours

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A voucher program put on by Oswego County has proven to be very popular.

By 9:30 p.m. Friday night, all $250,000 in vouchers for local restaurants had been purchased. The program opened up at 1 p.m. Friday.

Using American Rescue Plan funding, Oswego County offered vouchers to spend at more than 60 Oswego County restaurants. Vouchers come in the amounts of $25, $50 and $100.

The customer brings a voucher to a participating restaurant and pays cash for the face value of the voucher. The restaurant issues a restaurant gift card worth twice the value of the voucher, allowing the customer to double their money for dining out.

Well, that didn't take long…..@OswegoCounty has sold out of vouchers for the restaurant recovery program. It only took a few hours. #LocalSYR@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/3ehp6O8VQX — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) July 24, 2021

“This program has the potential to generate a half a million dollars in business for Oswego County restaurants,” said County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup. “We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses. Governor Cuomo has finally relaxed many dining restrictions, and we encourage people to get out and enjoy a good meal at one of the many excellent restaurants in Oswego County.”

Customers must redeem their vouchers at participating restaurants by August 6.