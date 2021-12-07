25th Annual Wladis Hat & Glove Giveaway to distribute items December 9

(WSYR-TV) — Thanks to the Wladis Hat and Gloves Foundation, Inc., each pre-k through eighth grade student in the Syracuse City School District will get a winter hat and pair of gloves.

Since 1997, the foundation has held its drive. This year, on December 9, the hat and gloves will be distributed to students at Porter Elementary on 512 Emerson Ave.

Below is a list of companies and donors who the SCSD say make the event possible:

