SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost two years after 11-month-old Dior Harris was shot and killed in the backseat of a car, a second person has been charged with her murder.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by NewsChannel 9 Friday, 26-year-old Jesse D. Outley of Syracuse is charged with murder and criminal possession of as weapon.

Outley is accused of being the one to fire the gun that killed the baby.

“The above defendant did discharge a firearm several times into a vehicle, striking the victim,” read the criminal complaint.

Back on April 11 of 2021, Harris was shot and killed by a bullet intended for someone else.

The following day, 23-year-old Chavez Ocasio was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, and tampering with physical evidence among other charges.

He pled not guilty in April of 2021.

The baby was with four other women, including her mother, her four and eight-year old cousins and one adult cousin were in the car during the time of the incident, which took place on the 300 block of Grant Avenue, when shots rang out.

The three girls in the back seat were hit, and Harris was killed.

Now, Chavez is presumed to be the getaway driver, but Outley is accused of firing multiple shots from the illegal gun that killed Harris.

Outley has been arraigned and is currently being held in the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Ocasio has pleaded not guilty and is case is currently being negotatied between his defense attorney and the District Attorney’s office. His apperance in court Friday was adjourned, unrelated to the additional arrest.