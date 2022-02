WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that happened in West Monroe on Tuesday night, February 16.

Police say that a 26-year-old man from Central Square, Tyler J. Mills, died after he ran off the road and hit a tree around 10:30 p.m. He was travelling south on County Route 37 and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police share that the investigation is ongoing. Check back here for updates as they become available.