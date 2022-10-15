SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department responded to a shooting with injuries call at Rich Street and W. Onondaga Street at approximately 4:14 a.m. on October 15.

According to police, when they arrived, Officers located a 26-year-old male who was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police believe that the incident was located at the 700 block of W. Onondaga Street.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone who may have information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.