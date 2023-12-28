ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, New York State Police Troopers tried to stop a white 2006 Mercedes Benz on Thompson Road in DeWitt for a traffic violation.

The driver, 25-year-old Stephanie Akers from Manlius, refused to stop after the trooper turned on his lights and sirens. The trooper was then told by Onondaga County 911 that the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day from the Byrne Dairy & Deli on Thompson Road.

NYSP chased the vehicle onto I-690 West and I-81 North. State Police, along with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, then used stop sticks to try and stop the vehicle. Three of the vehicle’s four tires hit the stop sticks, slowing it down.

The vehicle eventually veered off the roadway and hit multiple shrubs off Pendergast Road in the Town of Granby, disabling it.

Akers did not exit the vehicle after she crashed, and officers broke the windows so they could open the door to arrest her.

Akers is charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the third degree.