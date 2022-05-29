(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are looking for information about Sunday morning shooting on the city’s north side.

SPD says they responded to a shots fired call around 10:50 a.m. at the 300 block of Oak St where they found a bullet casing. Not too long after they say a 26-year-old man arrived at St. Joseph’s Hospital by car with gunshot wounds to his legs. He is expected to survive.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.