264 juveniles arrested in Syracuse in 2020, some arrested more than once

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse teenagers are being arrested for robberies, burglaries, auto theft, assaults, and even homicides. Crime statistics are indicating that they are not afraid of getting caught.

A 13-year-old boy was caught on camera breaking into a salon in November of 2020. We have now learned that this same boy was arrested 22 times in 2020.

Police said that he was released after every single arrest.

“That is now the law, and he hasn’t committed what’s called a juvenile felony offense,” said Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

In many instances, they only get an appearance ticket and other issues, they are sent to family court, that I believe doesn’t have a lot of teeth in it. Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner

According to arrest reports gathered by Syracuse Police, as many as 264 children — those who are 17-years-old and younger — were arrested in 2020. 91 of those children were arrested more than once, bringing the total number of children arrest to 465.

“We’ve actually had some of them arrested multiple times,” said Buckner. “We continue to see them go out, even if they go in for the same type of incident later down the road.”

Seven of those 264 juveniles who were arrested were charged with homicide and one was charged with manslaughter.

Eleven of those 264 juveniles who were arrested five times or more in 2020.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with victims who are terrified and frustrated by a system that they say is failing kids and them.

The 13-year-old who broke into an Erie Boulevard East salon back in November caused $2,000 worth of damages. The salon had already been hit hard by COVID-19 closures.

Diane Huang, the owner of Cosmopolitan Salon & Spa, said, “He got released the next day because he’s a minor. Nothing they can do about it, so they had to let him go… Just 13-years-old, unbelievable. There are no words.”

It is also hard for Maureen, a Valley homeowner, to find the words for what happened to her family. Teens snuck into their Valley home and stole their laptop, a wallet and both vehicles.

“It was the middle of the night. We were home sleeping,” Maureen said. “Never heard them, thankfully. After finding out three other incidents that we know of and they stabbed the homeowners, so yeah, scary.”

Both of the vehicles were taken on joyrides, but eventually were found. One was ditched in Watertown and the other in Downtown Syracuse. They had thousands of dollars in damages.

“There were burn holes,” Maureen said. “They wrote on the ceiling.”

One kid involved in this is in family court, where Maureen’s been attending through Zoom.

I found the system frustrating… I found that I was really insignificant in the meeting as a victim. A lot was surrounded around the juvenile, her mother, when they could make the meetings. I felt I was not included. Maureen — Valley homeowner

Maureen and Huang both agree that the juvenile justice system is broken.

“Something better has to be done, instead of arrest him and let him go the next day and break into another business,” Huang said. “Something needs to be done.”

We don’t know what kind of punishment was eventually handed down to the 13-year-old we previously mentioned. In family court, records are not public.

“When I was preparing for this interview, I can’t get them, no one knows them,” said Fitzpatrick.

While the case of the 13-year-old would not have been affected, the county’s top prosecutor is also frustrated by reforms that folded 16 and 17-year-old lawbreakers from the adult justice system without the proper support for family court judges and families.

We have to go back to revisiting raise the age and limit it to non-violent, the drug offender, the kid who needs some direction. Not the hardened burglars, robbers, not the sex offenders, the gun carriers. You’re carrying an illegal, loaded firearm in the City of Syracuse and you’re going to sit there and say that kid belongs in family court. Are you kidding me? Someone has to come up and say, ‘We screwed up. We have to revisit this.’ Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick is advocating for revisions and more resources to help children stay out of trouble, out of the system and out of shops like the one that was burglarized.

Buckner and Fitzpatrick said there are deep-seeded societal problems, beyond the control of police and prosecutors, that factor in, and that community support, services and interventions are very much needed.