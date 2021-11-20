27-year-old man dies in head-on collision in Town of Cicero

(WSYR-TV) — A Mattydale man is dead after a head-on collision in the Town of Cicero Friday night.

According to State Police, Joshua Heffernan, 27, was traveling west on Rt. 31 when a 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Janet Nunez, 64, of Bridgeport, crossed the centerline and hit Heffernan’s 2014 Chevrolet Cruze head-on.

Heffernan was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nunez was also taken to Upstate with several internal injuries and is listed in stable condition, police say.

If anyone was in the area of Route 31 and Tuttle Road last evening around 5:00 pm and may have witnessed the crash, they are asked to contact State Police Investigator Jeffrey Duck at (315) 455-2922.