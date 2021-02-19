27th Infantry Brigade gets new Command Sergeant Major

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After 39 years of military service, Sgt. Maj. Anthony McLean is retiring, handing the reins of the 27th Infantry Brigade’s top non-commissioned officer to New York Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Edwin L. Garris.

The command sergeant major is the commander’s chief advisor on issues involving soldiers.

McLean is an Iraq war veteran, and retired New York City police detective. He’s been the brigade’s Command Sgt. Maj. since 2018.

(New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs)

In a ceremony, full of tradition, held at the Hancock Field Air National Guard Base on Thompson Road in Syracuse, Garris accepted his new responsibilities as NCO.

Garris is a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with 32 years of military service. He’s also a Buffalo native, serving as a district captain with the Buffalo Police Department.

“The challenge to get here could be overwhelming,” said Garris. “There’s a lot of effort you gotta make just to make it in the contingent to have this opportunity. So, it is a pretty big day for me.”