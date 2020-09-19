28-year-old LaFayette native, Bishop Ludden grad dies from COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 28-year-old Adeline Fagan, a LaFayetre native and Bishop Ludden graduate, died Saturday morning after a long fight with coronavirus.

Adeline Fagan left the Syracuse area last summer to become a medical resident in a Houston hospital, where she likely got the virus.

After starting a quarantine at home, Adrienne was admitted to a hospital where she eventually was put on a ventilator and ECMO machine which oxygenates her blood so her lungs can heal.

Her serious situation seemed to be improving. Adeline’s dad wrote that she was being weaned off machines helping her breath.

Her parents also got to visit her for the first time in person since she was admitted to the hospital.

Friday night, Adeline’s brain began bleeding, which is a side-effect of those machines. Adeline didn’t survive an emergency surgery overnight.

The message her sisters shared with NewsChannel 9 in August is more important than ever.

“I thought Adeline was the perfect lesson that it doesn’t matter what age you are. COVID is very dangerous, and we should take every measure to protect everyone,” Natalie Fagan said.

Maureen Fagan says, “Just taking the necessary precautions so your daughter isn’t Adeline, your friend isn’t Adeline. I would not wish this on anyone. This is terrible.”

Writing about his daughter, Adeline’s dad asks, “If you can do one thing, be an ‘Adeline’ in the world. Be passionate about helping others less fortunate, have a smile on your face, a laugh in your heart and a Disney tune on your lips.”