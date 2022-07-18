SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) On Sunday, July 17, around 2:25 a.m., Syracuse Police responded to 81 South near Bear Street for a motor vehicle collision with injuries call.

When they arrived, officers found James Pontello, 29, who was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision.

The investigation revealed that Pontello was driving his motorcycle in the area when he lost control and ran off the road.

Pontello was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing.