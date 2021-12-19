29-year-old male pronounced dead after shooting and car collision in the Southside of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officers responded to a shots fired/ motor vehicle collision call Saturday night, Dec18, at the 1100 block of W. Colvin Street at around 10:15 pm.

Upon arriving, the officers found a vehicle with a 29-year-old male driver crashed into a parked car surrounded by casings with multiple signs of his car being struck by gunfire, police say.

According to police, the 29-year-old male was taken to Upstate Hospital after police discovered he was shot in the leg, midsection, and arm. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. ​