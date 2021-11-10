29-year-old man dead after fatal car accident in Oswego, officials say

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, members of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a one vehicle accident on County Route 6, north of County Route 45 in the Town of Volney.

Investigation revealed that a 2011 Ford pickup truck was travelling northbound on County Route 6 when it went off the west side of the roadway and collided with a tree, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, Matthew Jay, 29, of Mexico, NY, was transported to Upstate Hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.