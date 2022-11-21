NEW YORK (WWTI) – More than $3.3 million in funding is being provided to community-based healthcare providers, to increase access to mental health services for children and families across the state, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The awards include more than $1 million that was divided between 35 not-for-profit community-based programs that will support expanding suicide prevention initiatives, respite programs, family and youth peer support services and children’s non-Medicaid managed care programs.

“Access to mental health programs is a critical component of our efforts to ensure New Yorkers receive the care they need for themselves and their loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “Too often, vulnerable populations face barriers in their ability to access mental health services, and these grants will help expand access to statewide programs, helping support more young New Yorkers to properly address their mental health needs.”

The funding is administered through the Office of Mental Health to help providers serve youth who are dually diagnosed with mental illness and a developmental disability or substance use disorder.

Another $760,000 was divided between 19 community-based providers to fund projects including the purchase of metro cards to remove transportation barriers and the expansion and enhancement of High-Risk Outpatient Mental Health Services.

The award also includes $760,000 which was split between 19 programs to fund projects including an electronic data collection system and a Multi-Disciplinary Team meeting coordinator and facilitator for a provider’s Children’s Mental Health Rehabilitative Services Program.

$280,000 went to seven programs for co-occurring treatment, for patients who are living with mental illness as well as a developmental disability or substance use disorder. Funded projects include a clinician for dually diagnosed adolescents, providing staff training in medication-assisted treatment and trauma-based cognitive behavior therapy, and an evidence-based treatment model for adolescents and young adults to decrease harmful substance use and improve mental health.

NYU Langone Health and the State University of New York at Stony Brook were both awarded $250,000 to provide training that will help mental health care providers better serve individuals living with mental illness and developmental disabilities. Training will include evidence-based approaches and skills to better engage and treat dually diagnosed youth and families.

Organizations receiving funding include:

Central New York

Chenango County Behavioral Health Services

The Neighborhood Center

Cayuga Counseling Services

Integrated Community Alternatives Network

Essex County Mental Health

Upstate Cerebral Palsy

Salvation Army Syracuse Area Services

United Helpers

Families First in Essex County

Family Resource Network

Family Counseling Center

Integrated Community Alternatives Network

Upstate Cerebral Palsy

The Neighborhood Center

Hudson Valley

MHA of Westchester

Orange Co Dept of Mental Health

ANDRUS

Cove Care Center

Westchester Jewish Community Services

Family Services of Westchester

Rehabilitation Support Services

St. Catherine’s Center for Children

Cove Care Center

MHA of Columbia-Greene Counties

Family Services of Westchester

Family Ties of Westchester

Westchester Jewish Community Services

Long Island

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center

Central Nassau Guidance and Counseling

Hispanic Counseling Center

Family and Children’s Association

North Shore Child & Family Guidance Center

Hispanic Counseling Center

SCO Family of Services – Glen Cove

New York City

University Settlement

JCCA

Astor Services for Children & Families

Greenwich House

The Jewish Board

Center for Alternative Sentencing & Employment Services

Bleuler Psychotherapy Center

Ackerman Institute for the Family

NY Foundling Identity & Acceptance Program

Ohel Children Homes and Family Services

The Puerto Rican Family Institute

SBH Community Services

VNS Friends Clinic

The Child Center of NY

Ohel Children Homes and Family Services

Maimonides Medical Center

Episcopal Health Services, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital

Hudson Guild

Pesach Tikvah Hope Development, Inc

Association to Benefit Children

CommuniLife

The Child Center of NY

University Settlement

Berkshire Farm Center and Service for Youth

Lexington Center for MH Services

Western New York

InTandem

Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene

Niagara County Department of MH and Substance Abuse Services

Hillside Children’s Center

Horizon Health

Catholic Charities of Buffalo

New Directions Youth and Family Services

Villa of Hope

Chautauqua County Chapter NYSARC Inc.

MHA Niagara County

New Directions Youth and Family Services

Camp Get-A-Way of Western NY

Housing Options Made Easy

Compeer West dba Compeer of Greater Buffalo

Mental Health Advocates of Western NY

Catholic Charities of Rochester dba CC of Steuben/Livingston

Hillside Children’s Center

Aspire Hope NY

MHA of Rochester/Monroe County Inc

Compeer Rochester

“The long-term impact of the COVID crisis on our mental health will be significant, especially for young people who encountered significant challenges of fear, isolation, anxiety, and depression throughout the pandemic,” said State University of New York Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley.

“It’s imperative that we provide sufficient resources to address this shadow epidemic in order for the next generation to truly thrive and succeed. We applaud Stony Brook University for not only helping students but also providing these critical services to the broader community at a time when it is needed most. Thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in directing mental health services, and to the Office of Mental Health for their partnership.”