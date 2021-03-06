3.5 million New Yorkers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced Saturday that more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

He said that as of Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. New York providers have administered 96% of first doses so far delivered.

The 12-week allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

“While we are seeing good progress in our fight to lower the infection rate and continuing to open up sectors of our economy, we must double down on getting more people vaccinated because this is what will determine our long-term success,” Cuomo said.

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The “Am I Eligible” screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.

New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

A statewide breakdown of vaccination program numbers are as follows:

First Doses Received – 3,676,500

First Doses Administered – 3,517,416; 96%

Total Doses Received – 5,932,415

Total Doses Administered – 5,342,262

Region Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd) Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd) % of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd) Capital Region 362,535 331,895 91.5% Central New York 323,750 288,915 89.2% Finger Lakes 360,125 336,862 93.5% Long Island 754,445 643,250 85.3% Mid-Hudson 569,145 490,445 86.2% Mohawk Valley 175,510 148,801 84.8% New York City 2,605,710 2,371,511 91.0% North Country 194,200 180,784 93.1% Southern Tier 196,235 185,274 94.4% Western New York 390,760 364,525 93.3% Statewide 5,932,415 5,342,262 90.1%

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07* 470,070 232,405 702,465 5,932,415

*These numbers represent 80 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.