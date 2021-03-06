3.5 million New Yorkers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced Saturday that more than 3.5 million New Yorkers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines.
He said that as of Saturday, March 6, at 11 a.m. New York providers have administered 96% of first doses so far delivered.
The 12-week allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.
“While we are seeing good progress in our fight to lower the infection rate and continuing to open up sectors of our economy, we must double down on getting more people vaccinated because this is what will determine our long-term success,” Cuomo said.
Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The “Am I Eligible” screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks.
New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
A statewide breakdown of vaccination program numbers are as follows:
- First Doses Received – 3,676,500
- First Doses Administered – 3,517,416; 96%
- Total Doses Received – 5,932,415
- Total Doses Administered – 5,342,262
|Region
|Total Doses Received(1st and 2nd)
|Total Doses Administered(1st and 2nd)
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received(1st and 2nd)
|Capital Region
|362,535
|331,895
|91.5%
|Central New York
|323,750
|288,915
|89.2%
|Finger Lakes
|360,125
|336,862
|93.5%
|Long Island
|754,445
|643,250
|85.3%
|Mid-Hudson
|569,145
|490,445
|86.2%
|Mohawk Valley
|175,510
|148,801
|84.8%
|New York City
|2,605,710
|2,371,511
|91.0%
|North Country
|194,200
|180,784
|93.1%
|Southern Tier
|196,235
|185,274
|94.4%
|Western New York
|390,760
|364,525
|93.3%
|Statewide
|5,932,415
|5,342,262
|90.1%
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07*
|470,070
|232,405
|702,465
|5,932,415
*These numbers represent 80 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The full Week 12 allocation is expected to arrive by the end of day Sunday, March 7.